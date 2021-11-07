Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce $60.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $56.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $238.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $227.20 million to $229.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABTX stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $815.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

