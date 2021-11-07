Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

