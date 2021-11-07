Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.790 EPS.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $56.42. 1,869,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

