Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $15.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

