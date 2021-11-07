Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,623 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 57.1% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $318.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.70. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

