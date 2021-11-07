Amalgamated Bank Has $2.84 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 729.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.81 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.