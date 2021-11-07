Amalgamated Bank Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

