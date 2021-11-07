Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,277 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,771 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 215,309 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.