AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $790.97 Million

Equities analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to post sales of $790.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.65 million to $808.28 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $780.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $49.10 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

