AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of AMC Networks worth $34,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 35.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

