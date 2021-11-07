Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $180.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.01. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

