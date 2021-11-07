Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $205.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of AMED opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

