American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.