American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.27.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

