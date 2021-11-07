American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.