American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.
American Water Works has raised its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.
Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.88.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.