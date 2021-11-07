AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year. Strong performances of Electronic Instruments Group and Electromechanical Group drove the results. Benefits from the acquisitions of Magnetrol International, and Crank Software are aiding the Electronic Instruments segment. Further, rising demand for precision motion control solutions was a tailwind for the Electromechanical segment. Notably, AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, remains a positive. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy are risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Shares of AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

