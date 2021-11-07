Amplitude Inc’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude’s (NASDAQ:AMPL) quiet period will end on Monday, November 8th. Amplitude had issued 35,398,389 shares in its initial public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,238,943,615 based on an initial share price of $35.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPL. William Blair began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

AMPL opened at $83.68 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

