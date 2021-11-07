Amundi Invests $1.82 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 221.41% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

