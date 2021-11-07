Amundi Invests $2.56 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Amundi bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after acquiring an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 296.77%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.