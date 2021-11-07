Amundi Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at $195.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.61 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.