Amundi Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Amundi purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPBI opened at $44.52 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

