Amundi Purchases New Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.