Amundi Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Amundi owned 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 324.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,102 shares of company stock worth $7,913,067. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

