Analysts Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AppFolio by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,951,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 24.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.01. 113,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.31. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

