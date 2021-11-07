Analysts Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Post $4.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $17.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $12.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. 825,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.