Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report $7.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.96 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.36 billion to $30.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $33.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

