Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.36). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $89.85. 911,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,850,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,705. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

