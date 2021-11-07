Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.18). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $5.21 on Friday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,141. Codexis has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Codexis by 27.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 130,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

