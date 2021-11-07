Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.65. Incyte reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

INCY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.86. 2,403,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Incyte by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.