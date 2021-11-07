Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post sales of $74.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.48 million. International Seaways reported sales of $99.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $295.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.02 million to $316.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $599.89 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $667.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

INSW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 333,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $10,249,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 225.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $184,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 39.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

