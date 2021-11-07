Analysts Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95. Traeger has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.