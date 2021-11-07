Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

