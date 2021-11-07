Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $607.50. 328,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,064. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $333.06 and a 1-year high of $610.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.89.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

