Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $462.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report sales of $462.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.60 million and the highest is $465.70 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $399.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 863,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.55. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amazon com Inc lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562,897 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,928,000 after purchasing an additional 689,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

