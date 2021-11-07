Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report $31.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.29 billion and the highest is $32.34 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $22.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $140.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.38 billion to $143.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $168.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.24 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $158.73 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

