Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. 4,880,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,420. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

