Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.71. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $145.89.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.