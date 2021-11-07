Analysts Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 1,524,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

