Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 975,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,499. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $27,366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

