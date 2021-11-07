Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce sales of $36.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $132.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $132.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $182.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.03. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

