Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.18. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

MIDD traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $185.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby in the third quarter worth $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 4,901.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 157.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in The Middleby by 59.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

