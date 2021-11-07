Analysts Expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VIOT opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $324.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

