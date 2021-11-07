Analysts Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE SEE opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

