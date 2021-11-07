Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $18.07

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 708,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

