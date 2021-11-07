Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $37.22

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 2,334,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,988. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,451,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 205.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

