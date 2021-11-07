Analysts Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Price Target at €10.12

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.12 ($11.91).

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of B4B3 remained flat at $€11.70 ($13.76) during trading hours on Friday. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and a P/E ratio of 40.91.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

