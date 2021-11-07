Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $467.33

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $467.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,937. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $557.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,035,148. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.