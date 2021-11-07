Analysts Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $73.77 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $9,914,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

