Analysts Set Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Target Price at GBX 323.57

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

Several equities analysts have commented on TEG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 134.16 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £184.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.82.

In related news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.