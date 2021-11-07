Analyzing Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vyant Bio and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -212.30% -35.03% -29.85% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vyant Bio and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $5.75 million 13.36 -$8.00 million N/A N/A Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyant Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vyant Bio and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vyant Bio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Vyant Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

